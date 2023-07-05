Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair Measurements: A Comprehensive Guide

Light Pink Anywhere Chair Pottery Barn Kids from www.potterybarnkids.com.au

Introduction

If you are considering buying a Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair for your child, it’s important to know the measurements to ensure a perfect fit. In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive guide on the measurements of the Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair, helping you make an informed decision for your little one.

The Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair

The Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair is a popular choice for parents looking for a comfortable and stylish seating option for their children. It is designed to be versatile and can be used in various settings, including bedrooms, playrooms, and living rooms.

Measurements

Before making a purchase, it’s crucial to understand the measurements of the Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair. Here are the key measurements you need to know:

1. Overall Dimensions

The overall dimensions of the Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair vary depending on the size you choose. The standard size measures approximately 28.5 inches wide, 22.5 inches deep, and 22 inches high.

2. Seat Dimensions

The seat dimensions of the Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair are approximately 14 inches high, 14 inches deep, and 14 inches wide. This provides a comfortable seating space for your child.

3. Weight Capacity

The Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair is designed to support a maximum weight of 70 pounds. It is suitable for children aged 18 months and older.

4. Cushion Dimensions

The cushion dimensions of the Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair vary depending on the size. The standard size cushion measures approximately 15 inches wide, 15 inches deep, and 3 inches thick.

5. Backrest Height

The backrest height of the Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair is approximately 11 inches, providing adequate support for your child’s back.

6. Armrest Height

The armrest height of the Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair is approximately 14 inches, allowing your child to rest their arms comfortably while seated.

Conclusion

When purchasing a Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair, it is essential to consider the measurements to ensure a perfect fit for your child. By understanding the dimensions of the chair, you can make an informed decision and provide your little one with a comfortable and stylish seating option. Remember to measure the available space in your home to ensure the chair fits seamlessly into your desired location.

Investing in a Pottery Barn Anywhere Chair is a great choice for both parents and children. With its quality construction and timeless design, it will be a cherished piece of furniture in your home for years to come.