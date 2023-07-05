Cast Of The Chair Netflix

The Chair on Netflix Sandra Oh’s new series looks SO good from www.stylist.co.uk

Introduction

The Chair is a popular Netflix series that premiered in 2021. It follows the story of Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the first female chair of the English department at the prestigious Pembroke University. The show has gained a lot of attention for its brilliant cast, which includes some of the most talented actors in the industry. In this article, we will take a closer look at the cast of The Chair and their roles in the series.

Sandra Oh as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim

Sandra Oh plays the lead role of Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the newly appointed chair of the English department. Oh is a critically acclaimed actress known for her roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve. Her portrayal of Dr. Kim is both powerful and nuanced, showcasing her exceptional acting skills.

Jay Duplass as Bill Dobson

Jay Duplass plays the role of Bill Dobson, a brilliant but troubled professor in the English department. Duplass is known for his work in the indie film scene and has proven his versatility as an actor. In The Chair, he delivers a captivating performance, bringing depth and complexity to his character.

Holland Taylor as Joan Hambling

Holland Taylor portrays the character of Joan Hambling, a senior professor in the English department. Taylor is a seasoned actress with an impressive body of work, including roles in Two and a Half Men and The Practice. Her performance in The Chair adds a touch of wisdom and wit to the series.

Bob Balaban as Elliot Rentz

Bob Balaban plays the role of Elliot Rentz, a long-time professor in the English department. Balaban is a veteran actor known for his roles in films like Gosford Park and Moonrise Kingdom. In The Chair, he brings his signature charm and comedic timing to the character of Rentz.

Nana Mensah as Yaz McKay

Nana Mensah portrays the character of Yaz McKay, a young and ambitious professor in the English department. Mensah is a rising star in the industry, known for her work in films like Queen of Glory. In The Chair, she delivers a compelling performance, capturing the drive and determination of her character.

Other Notable Cast Members

In addition to the main cast, The Chair also features several other talented actors in supporting roles. Amanda Peet, who also serves as the creator and executive producer of the show, makes a memorable appearance as Professor Dobson’s ex-wife. David Morse, Everly Carganilla, and Ji Yong Lee are among the other notable cast members who contribute to the success of the series.

Conclusion

The cast of The Chair plays a crucial role in the success of the Netflix series. With their exceptional performances, they bring life to the complex and multi-dimensional characters, making the show a must-watch for any fan of quality television. Whether you are a fan of Sandra Oh, Holland Taylor, or any of the other talented actors, The Chair is sure to leave a lasting impression.

So, if you haven’t already watched The Chair, make sure to add it to your Netflix watchlist. You won’t be disappointed!